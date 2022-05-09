Manchester United forced to delete tweet after fans voice their anger

Manchester United were forced to delete a tweet regarding Erik ten Hag after fans voiced their anger.

After a disappointing loss to Brighton at the weekend, United fans were already angry at their side’s performance. Manchester United decided to tweet about Ten Hag after Ajax edged closer to a league title.

The tweet read “Erik ten Hag’s side maintained their advantage in a dramatic afternoon in the race for the Eredivisie title,” as seen in the screenshot below.

Although Manchester United fans will be excited about the prospect of Ten Hag managing their side next season, tweeting about his victory in Holland shortly after losing heavily to Brighton doesn’t seem like a smart idea.

The club deleted the tweet shortly after, so it’s clear to see they understood it wasn’t the right thing to do.

The Daily Mirror reported that some Manchester United fans replied to the tweet, labelling it “tone deaf”, “ridiculous” and “hilarious”.

If United were performing well, there’s no doubt the reaction wouldn’t have been so negative, but after conceding four goals away to Brighton, who had only scored 12 at home all season before the game, the fans are already disappointed.