Manchester United star being investigated following deleted Instagram post

Manchester United FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams is being investigated by Norwich City for an Instagram post he uploaded.

Williams is currently on loan at Norwich City who were relegated in recent weeks from the Premier League. Following their heavy defeat to West Ham at the weekend, Williams decided to upload an Instagram story, where he has his middle finger up with the caption “Easy up @NorwichCityFC”.

The on-loan defender swiftly deleted the post, but fans were quick to screenshot the post and it’s been uploaded on Twitter, as seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
“I like him” – Jamie O’Hara suggests possible next Tottenham manager
Tottenham young star has been told to find new club
Manchester United star tells teammates he will stay this summer if Erik ten Hag wants him

According to The Athletic, Norwich City have started an investigation into the post. Williams also uploaded a picture of his dog, hinting that fans followed him home, as seen in the picture below.

The Athletic also reported that Norwich fans unveiled a banner in their game against Aston Villa last week asking Williams to stay at Norwich beyond his current loan deal.

If fans have followed him home as he has suggested, then Williams has every right to be frustrated, but posting an Instagram story like that is only going to get him in trouble, and Manchester United might not be too happy seeing one of their young players acting in this way.

More Stories Brandon Williams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.