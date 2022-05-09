Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has told his teammates he will stay at the club this summer if Erik ten Hag wants him.

Ronaldo is one of few players in the Manchester United squad who can come away from this season with any amount of credit. At 37-years-old, Ronaldo has scored 18 Premier League goals and six times in the Champions League.

The Portuguese winger has one more year left on his current deal, and The Sun reports that he is happy to see out his contract. However, if Ten Hag wants to go in a different direction and bring in younger talent as part of the rebuild, he will have no hard feelings towards the club.

Ronaldo doesn’t want to leave on a low, and plans to help Manchester United get back into the Champions League and hopefully win a trophy.

If Ten Hag opts to utilise Ronaldo next season, he may have to bring in another striker to help manage the game time of the 37-year-old. Edinson Cavani has failed to offer a lot in terms of squad rotation this season, due to regular injuries.

Bringing in a young striker who can learn from Ronaldo and play in games where he needs a rest could be a smart move from Manchester United.