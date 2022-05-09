Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is among the admirers of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The France international has been in superb form this season, showing some world class goal scoring ability in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his latest column for CaughtOffside, Nkunku is not short of suitors, but Leipzig are working on a new contract to keep him at the club.

Man Utd could do with an attacking player like Nkunku in their squad as they prepare for life under new manager Erik ten Hag, but it remains to be seen if this particular deal is realistic.

For one thing, Nkunku could cost as much as €75million, and is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, according to Romano.

“The interest around Christopher Nkunku has not been lacking for months,” Romano revealed.

“Man United interim manager Ralf Rangnick, for example, knows him very well and considers him a top player; Paris Saint-Germain have sent their scouts to monitor him several times.

“However, RB Leipzig have no plans to sell him this summer, as they have stated in public: top clubs will need a crazy offer to change the situation, also because Leipzig are offering Nkunku a new deal with the possibility of including a release clause for a future sale around €70/75m, but negotiations are still at early stages.

“After 34 goals and 14 assists this season, interest in Nkunku is no surprise, but so far there is nothing advanced and a deal will not be easy.

“Leipzig are determined to keep him, so let’s see if they can do it.”