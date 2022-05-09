Journalist Pete O’Rourke has ruled out a possibility of James Rodriguez joining West Ham this summer.

The Colombia star will look to return to Europe after a short stint in Qatar but O’Rourke believes the playmaker doesn’t fit into Moyes plans for next season.

“They’ve also got the likes of Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals, who are quite creative players, and I think obviously they work hard as well.

“So, I think James Rodriguez is maybe a bit of a luxury player in that respect that he might not buy into the Moyes ethos of working hard on and off the ball.

“So, for me, I don’t see this one really happening, even though Rodriguez, on his day, is a top player, and he’s proven that over his career.” – finished O’Rourke for GiveMeSport.

The 30-year-old spent last season in Premier League with Everton but injuries disrupted his fine season at Goodison Park.