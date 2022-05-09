Newcastle United could be ready to pounce for transfer of Brazilian playmaker

Newcastle United could reportedly pounce if Aston Villa decide not to take up the option of sealing a permanent transfer deal for Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The Brazil international is currently on loan at Villa from Barcelona, and transfer news journalist Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport that he expects Newcastle could soon enter the running to sign him at the end of this season.

It could still be that Villa will move to keep Coutinho, but if they don’t, it looks like he’ll have another offer to stay in England as the Magpies could throw their hat into the ring.

On Coutinho’s future, Jones said: “Steven Gerrard still wants Villa to sign Coutinho, but Newcastle are watching this with interest.

Philippe Coutinho in action for Aston Villa

“At the end of the month Villa have to tell Barcelona whether they intend to take up the option to buy him – and if they hesitate I’m told Newcastle will look to make a proposal to the player.”

Newcastle had a busy January, bringing in Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, and one imagines their new owners will continue to invest in top class players.

Coutinho is a top talent on his day, but he’s never quite lived up to expectations in his time at Barca, though he seems to have found his feet again with an improved run of form at Villa Park.

