Arteta ready to build Arsenal attack around Premier League forward as ambitious transfer lined up

Arsenal are reportedly ready to explore a potential transfer deal for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling this summer.

The England international is approaching the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta seems eager to work with the player again after a spell on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff.

According to the Telegraph, the Gunners are likely to back Arteta in the transfer market this summer after giving him a new contract, and Sterling is the player the Spanish tactician could look to build his attack around.

Sterling has scored 130 goals in 337 games for City, winning three Premier League titles during his time at the club, while he was also a star performer for England as they reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

This would be some signing if Arsenal could pull it off, and one imagines finishing in the top four would help a lot.

The north London giants have also been linked Sterling’s City team-mate Gabriel Jesus, as per the Daily Mail.

It will be interesting to see which of these players City are more keen to keep hold of, but it makes sense that one of their attacking players could make way for Erling Haaland, who is being strongly linked with Guardiola’s side by The Athletic.