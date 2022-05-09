Liverpool gain major advantage in race to sign Real Madrid transfer target

Liverpool may reportedly be leading the race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer following developments at Real Madrid.

According to Marca, the Spanish giants seem to have decided they’re ready to cool their interest in Tchouameni for now and wait another year before moving for him, as they’re currently happy with their midfield options.

The report suggests that a move to the Premier League could now be more likely for the highly-rated young France international, though they don’t name a specific club.

This follows recent strong links with Liverpool, however, with RMC Sport claiming the Reds were among Tchouameni’s main suitors, and it makes sense that they’d be eager to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Liverpool never got round to replacing Georginio Wijnaldum last summer, and there could be room for Tchouameni to come in and play a similar role, whilst also ensuring that Jurgen Klopp has a long-term successor in place for ageing stars like James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Tchouameni looks a huge talent and it would be intriguing to see if he could make the step up from Ligue 1 to the Premier League.