Premier League team of the week: Improved Arsenal and Chelsea stars make BBC XI

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by

The latest Premier League team of the week is with us, as Garth Crooks tells BBC Sport who his stand-out performers were this weekend.

It’s not exactly the most star-studded XI you’ll ever see, with the likes of Everton and Brighton providing us with some of the biggest and best performers in the most recent round of fixtures.

Still, there’s also a spot for the likes of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne in midfield, while Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku joins in-form Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah up front…

Big credit as well to Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, who continues to improve as the season goes on, with a rock-solid display against Liverpool this weekend earning Spurs an impressive 1-1 draw at Anfield.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Pogba open to Man City transfer, Lukaku planning talks over Chelsea future, and Arsenal’s midfield targets
Dortmund chief hints at “clarity” over Haaland Manchester City transfer by next week
Roma targeting Liverpool star to bolster defence

Meanwhile, Brighton thrashed Manchester United 4-0, so Marc Cucurella and Pascal Gross very much deserve their places in this line up.

Emi Buendia, Said Benrahma and Conor Coady were among the other most impressive performers over the weekend.

More Stories Conor Coady Cristian Romero Eddie Nketiah Emi Buendia Garth Crooks Jordan Pickford Kevin De Bruyne Marc Cucurella Romelu Lukaku Said Benrahma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.