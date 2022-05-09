The latest Premier League team of the week is with us, as Garth Crooks tells BBC Sport who his stand-out performers were this weekend.

It’s not exactly the most star-studded XI you’ll ever see, with the likes of Everton and Brighton providing us with some of the biggest and best performers in the most recent round of fixtures.

Still, there’s also a spot for the likes of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne in midfield, while Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku joins in-form Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah up front…

Big credit as well to Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, who continues to improve as the season goes on, with a rock-solid display against Liverpool this weekend earning Spurs an impressive 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Brighton thrashed Manchester United 4-0, so Marc Cucurella and Pascal Gross very much deserve their places in this line up.

Emi Buendia, Said Benrahma and Conor Coady were among the other most impressive performers over the weekend.