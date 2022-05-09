Tottenham young star has been told to find new club

Tottenham youngster Khalon Haysman has reportedly been told he can leave the club at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old midfielder had looked a promising talent at Spurs, but it seems he doesn’t have a future with the north Londoners, according to Football Insider.

Haysman’s contract is set to expire this summer, and it seems Tottenham have decided to let him go as a free agent.

It will be interesting to see if the teenager has offers this summer, as he surely still has something to offer.

Capable of playing defensive midfield or on the left, Haysman has captained Tottenham at youth level and could surely flourish at Premier League or Championship clubs.