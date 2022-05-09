West Ham receive major Europa League boost after latest Manchester City update

West Ham have received a boost in their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League after an update regarding Manchester City’s injury list.

West Ham face Manchester City on Sunday as they look to pick up points in their race for Europa League qualification. With Manchester United out of form, there’s a good chance David Moyes’ side could finish sixth, especially if they beat Manchester City this weekend.

Although the league leaders look unbeatable in the Premier League at the moment, an injury update from Pep Guardiola could help give West Ham a chance of getting something from the game, as seen in the tweet below.

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Rúben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker are out for the rest of the season. City have three games left in their quest to retain the Premier League title. pic.twitter.com/0r8fCEgq74 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 8, 2022

Guardiola confirmed that Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, and John Stones will all miss the remaining games this season. This leaves Manchester City short on numbers at the back, and with Nathan Ake struggling for fitness, we may see someone like Fernandinho operating in defence.

The Brazilian was brought on in City’s victory over Newcastle last week, and he slotted in at centre-back alongside Aymeric Laporte.

Now is the best time possible to play Manchester City, due to the injuries, so West Ham fans will be hoping they can capitalise on Sunday.