Arsenal make progress in pursuit of transfer Arteta is mad about

Arsenal are reportedly making progress in the transfer pursuit Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international is understood to be 100% on his way out of Leicester this summer, and it could be that the Emirates Stadium is increasingly likely to be his next destination.

According to HLN, the Gunners have held positive talks with Tielemans’ agent, with Mikel Arteta described in the report as being “mad” about the player.

Tielemans certainly looks like he’d be an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park, having made a great impact during his time at the King Power Stadium.

The 25-year-old scored the winner in last season’s FA Cup final and has generally shone as one of the Foxes’ best players in the last few years, so he could surely have a hugely positive impact at Arsenal.

It’s easy to see why his style of play would appeal to Arteta, who could do with someone offering more quality on the ball in that department.

In his latest column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano mentioned Tielemans alongside Wolves star Ruben Neves as players being considered by Arsenal.