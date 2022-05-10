Arsenal agree new three-year contract for experienced squad player

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a new contract with midfielder Mohamed Elneny to keep him at the club until 2025.

The Egypt international has shown his importance to Mikel Arteta’s squad in recent times, and it seems a good move to keep him around, even if he’s not likely to be first choice on a consistent basis.

See below as journalist Ekrem Konur tweets about Elneny’s future, stating that a deal has been agreed for him to commit his future to the Gunners for a further three years…

? EXCL • Arsenal have agreed a deal to extend ?? Mohamed Elneny's contract until 2025.

?? #AFC #Gunners pic.twitter.com/yR2V1iXVfT — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 10, 2022

Arsenal fans will hope that this doesn’t mean an end to their plans on strengthening in midfield this summer, as it seems clear changes are required.

As Fabrizio Romano noted in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside yesterday, Arsenal could still lose Granit Xhaka to Roma, and have a number of targets in mind for that position.

Elneny will still have a role to play at the Emirates Stadium, but Arteta will surely mostly look to build around Thomas Partey and a new midfield partner.