Arsenal and Chelsea stars both make decision on future

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi have both made a decision on their future.

Both Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi have represented England at youth level, but have failed to make the grade at senior level. Nketiah is yet to be called up to an England squad, and Hudson-Odoi has only made three appearances for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Football.London are now reporting that Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi have switched allegiances to Ghana, ahead of the Qatar World Cup in the winter.

Both players are yet to cement a regular starting place in their respective club sides, so it’s been difficult for Southgate to consider the pair for his England squads.

Ghana are ranked 60th in the world rankings for International teams, so there’s no doubt Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi will have a better chance of playing regularly for the African country.

Especially in comparison to England, who currently sit fifth in the rankings and having reached the European Championship final last year.

With the likes of Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and Jordan Ayew, Ghana are now building a squad littered with Premier League stars, and Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi will be welcome additions to their side.