Arsenal are following FC Porto winger Pepe, who has a release clause of €60m.

Pepe, who of course shares a name with current winger Nicolas Pepe, is currently under contract at Porto until 2026. The 26-year-old signed for Porto from Brazilian team Gremio at the beginning of the season, and has played 28 times for the Portuguese side.

According to A Bola (via Sport Witness), Mikel Arteta is a fan of the winger, who has a €60m release clause. The report doesn’t say whether Porto would accept any less for the 26-year-old, but it’s unlikely that Arsenal would make a move at that price.

Although Arteta appreciates his talents, he has only managed four goals this season. With Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and Gabriel Martinelli all in excellent form this season, signing Pepe for that price wouldn’t make too much sense.

If Arsenal can negotiate a lower price for the winger, then it would add much-needed squad depth to their squad, especially if they’re playing in Europe next season.

SuperDeporte have claimed that Sevilla have made a move for Arsenal’s Ivorian Pepe, so he could be offloaded to make room for his namesake.