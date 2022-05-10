Barcelona enter the race for Liverpool transfer target

Barcelona have entered the race for Liverpool transfer target Aurielen Tchouameni.

Tchouameni has been attracting interest from clubs around Europe this season after impressive displays for Monaco. The 22-year-old has matured into a regular first-team starter in the last couple of seasons and has started to break into the French national team.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are ready to rival Liverpool for the signature of Tchouameni, as they look to plan for the future without Sergio Busquets.

The Spanish international is 33-years-old so is likely to be reaching the last few years of his career. Barcelona already have Gavi and Pedri for the future in midfield, so adding Tchouameni could give them a trio for the next ten years.

Liverpool may also be planning for the future, with James Milner, Thiago, and Jordan Henderson all into their thirties. Thiago has struggled with injuries and Milner rarely starts for Liverpool, so adding a young midfielder like Tchouameni would be hugely beneficial for Jurgen Klopp’s side, especially with their hectic schedule.

Liverpool look set to sign Fabio Carvalho this summer, according to Sky Sports, but he’s more of an attacking midfielder, who can also play out wide, whereas Tchouameni can play a lot deeper.