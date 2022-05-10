Bayern Munich set to beat Erik ten Hag to Ajax targets this summer

Manchester United are in a state of flux and as Erik ten Hag tries to spin two plates at once, it seems Bayern Munich have moved ahead of his future club for two of his current stars.

Ten Hag is currently involved in a battle with Feyenoord for the Dutch title as he tries to leave a parting gift in Amsterdam. Ajax have a four point lead with two games to go and should be able to close out the Eredivisie, but it can’t be easy for ten Hag to plan for next season at Manchester United while finishing the current one with Ajax.

It appears that German giants Bayern Munich may well have stolen two of his stars from under his nose. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Bavarians have stolen a march on United for Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch.

Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui are both expected to join FC Bayern after verbal agreement reached one month ago with their agents, nothing has changed. It's matter of final details ?? #FCBayern Nagelsmann also wants Konrad Laimer and Bayern will try – not an easy one. pic.twitter.com/UcvdcGFK3u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2022

Gravenberch has been earmarked as one of the brightest midfield targets in Europe and at the age of just 19, has already won four caps for the Dutch national team.

Mazraoui is a talented right-back and with his contract up this summer, his destination has been the subject of much speculation. One of many quality players set to move on a free, he is part of a trend of big clubs looking to avoid transfer fees while reshaping their squads.