As we edge closer to the end of this dramatic Premier League season, we thought we’d take a look at which players have been the stand-out performers.

While everyone is bound to have different views on this, it’s hard to argue with the statistics, and it won’t be too surprising for you to learn that Liverpool and Manchester City players dominate the top ten on WhoScored.

Read on for a run-through of the current top ten based on statistical ratings…

10) Joel Matip

One goal, two assists, only one yellow card, an 88.2% pass success rate – Joel Matip is one of the unsung heroes of this Liverpool side, and he makes WhoScored’s top ten with an overall rating of 7.29.

9) Ivan Toney

A surprise name in ninth, it’s Brentford’s Ivan Toney. What a debut season he’s had in the Premier League, with 12 goals and five assists to earn him an overall rating of 7.32.

8) Bernardo Silva

It’s obvious just from watching this guy that Bernardo Silva is one of the very finest players in the world, but the stats back that up as well, with the Manchester City star earning a 7.32 rating for the season so far.

7) Harry Kane

With 13 goals and 8 assists in the Premier League, Harry Kane has still been world class this term even if he got off to a slow start, with the Tottenham front-man ranked 7th by WhoScored with a rating of 7.37.

6) Rodri

Another City player gets a high score, with midfielder Rodri in sixth place after six goals, one assist, a superb pass completion rate of 91.4%, and an overall score of 7.39.

5) Joao Cancelo

Full-backs are increasingly important in the modern game, so it’s not too surprising to see City star Joao Cancelo ranking highly. The Portugal international has one goal and seven assists this term, earning him five man of the match awards and a score of 7.47 with WhoScored.

4) Son Heung-min

Surely the most underrated player in world football? Son Heung-min has had another outstanding campaign for Spurs and fully deserves his high finish of fourth here, with 20 goals, seven assists and a WhoScored rating of 7.48.

3) Trent Alexander-Arnold

Cancelo is good, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is even better. It’s been another influential season for Liverpool’s playmaker at right-back, with two goals, 12 assists, and a hugely impressive 7.52 rating.

2) Kevin De Bruyne

A joy to watch, and the numbers back him up – Kevin De Bruyne is the runner-up on WhoScored, following 11 goals and seven assists that could fire City to the title, with an overall rating of 7.57.

1) Mohamed Salah

Who else was going to be top, realistically? Mohamed Salah has been the main man again this season, with 22 goals and 13 assists in the league, a staggering seven MOTM awards with WhoScored, and a 7.60 rating. It’s extraordinary to think he looks like missing out on a Premier League winners’ medal again.