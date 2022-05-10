Tottenham youngster Bryan Gil could reportedly head back to the club after his loan spell at Valencia has taken a surprise turn for the worse.

The 21-year-old hasn’t quite managed to cement his place in the Spurs first-team, leading to him going back to Spain on loan this season.

This loan started well for him, but Gil now finds himself out of favour, and Plaza Deportiva state that his future could be in doubt due to him losing prominence in the Valencia squad.

Tottenham fans will surely have mixed feelings about this, as it doesn’t look like Gil has much to offer them, and this recent dip in form has cost them the chance to make money from his sale.

THFC might, however, also see this as another opportunity to try to use Gil and find a role for him, even if it’s hard to imagine he’d be a great fit for the way Antonio Conte wants to play.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but for now it’s a big blow for the player as he is perhaps increasingly likely to miss out on a permanent transfer that would have been ideal for him.