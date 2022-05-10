Chris Sutton has said he would prefer Dejan Kulusevski over Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal face Tottenham this weekend in what is a crucial game in the race for the top four. As always, when fixtures like this come around, pundits discuss which players would get into the opposition team.

Sutton has had his say on which Arsenal players would get into Tottenham’s attack, and it’s not a very long list.

“There’s not one Arsenal player I could see who would get in front of Kane, Son and Kulusevski,” said Sutton, speaking on The Monday Night Club.

Micah Richards was surprised by his comments and questioned his decision to not include Saka in the conversation. “I prefer Kulusevski,” replied Sutton.

Saka has managed 0.36 goals per game in the league this season, and 0.2 assists. Kulusevski, however, has scored 0.24 goals per game but has contributed 0.65 assists per game.

Both players are young and yet to reach their prime. Saka has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season, and Kulusevski has been a key part in turning Tottenham’s season around.

To judge Kulusevski on only a small amount of games is difficult, but it will be interesting to see how the pair compete against each other throughout a full season.