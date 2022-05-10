Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly very interested in a potential transfer deal for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku this summer.

The France international has enjoyed an outstanding season in 2021/22, scoring 34 goals and weighing in with 14 assists for his team-mates in all competitions, showing that he could be just what Chelsea need in terms of an upgrade on the struggling Romelu Lukaku.

It makes sense that there could be plenty of interest in Nkunku this summer, and Florian Plettenberg of Sky has now claimed on Twitter that the Blues are joining Manchester United in being admirers of his, with Fabrizio Romano also discussing Ralf Rangnick as being keen on him in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside this week…

Update #Nkunku: Not only Gvardiol, Tuchel is also highly interested in Nkunku! But: The player has got an offer from Leipzig to extend. They don’t want to sell him in summer. Right now no release clause. #MUFC is also interested, especially Rangnick. @SkySports @Sky_Marc #CFC ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 10, 2022

Chelsea would do well to bring Nkunku in after Lukaku’s struggles, with Romano also telling us yesterday that the unsettled Belgium international will seek talks with Tuchel over his future this summer.

“So far it is too early to think about his future, but certainly Lukaku intends to speak with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the current season to understand the club’s plans as Romelu wants to be a key player for next season,” Romano said.

Man Utd would also do well to land a talent like Nkunku, with a new forward player surely a priority as Edinson Cavani nears the end of his contract, while Marcus Rashford is struggling for form.