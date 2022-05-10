Declan Rice has potentially dropped a hint about his future at West Ham, amid Manchester United transfer interest.

Rice has been a key figure in West Ham’s season, which saw them reach a Europa League semi-final. The England international has also become a regular for his country, and his performances have attracted the interest of Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to make Rice a priority signing this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

However, Rice may have dropped a hint regarding his future, when speaking to West Ham’s media team.

“I can honestly say if he wasn’t here I wouldn’t have done as well as I have done, on and off the pitch,” Rice said, speaking about Mark Noble, who will be retiring at the end of the season.

“It’s going to be tough next year without him. It’s been an absolute honour to play with him,” added Rice.

With Rice claiming that it’s going to be a tough year without Noble next season, this could imply he’s going to be at West Ham still next season. If Rice is looking for a move, he may find it difficult anyway, with David Moyes reportedly demanding £150m for the 23-year-old, according to The Athletic.