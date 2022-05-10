Arsenal are reportedly working on a potential summer transfer window deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

There has been plenty of transfer gossip involving Arsenal and Jesus in recent times, and Brazilian reporter Andre Hernan insists the speculation is based on something real happening.

Speaking on Camisa 21, Hernan discussed the links with the Gunners and the Brazil international, stating that he thought it could end up being a good move for both parties.

He said: “There’s this story of Gabriel Jesus leaving City and going to Arsenal.

“It’s real, it’s (talks) really happening. I think he’s a great player.

“I think he’s an extremely intelligent player in terms of tactics and I think he was very badly beaten in the cup.

“A guy Guardiola thinks is great isn’t just any player.”

He added: “At Arsenal, maybe he becomes the protagonist. He gets there at a different stage.”

CaughtOffside understands that Arsenal have a number of options being considered up front this summer, with Jesus alongside other top talents like Darwin Nunez and Victor Osimhen.

Still, with Erling Haaland set to sign for City, as per The Athletic, that surely means Jesus is likely to be available as it would threaten his place in Pep Guardiola’s pecking order.

Another of City’s attacking players to be linked with Arsenal is Raheem Sterling, as per the Telegraph, and one imagines AFC fans would be very happy with either of those coming to the Emirates Stadium.