One player was key to Erling Haaland choosing Man City transfer over Real Madrid

Manchester City fans will be excited by the news that they seem to have won the race for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.
The Norway international has been on fire in the Bundesliga and seems ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for legendary goal-scorer Sergio Aguero, but how did City win the race for his signature?
According to the Daily Mail, City at one point feared Haaland could opt to join Real Madrid instead, but it seems the incredible form of Karim Benzema persuaded him to choose the Etihad Stadium instead.
Haaland could have been an exciting purchase for Los Blancos, but Benzema has also been one of the best players in Europe this season, so there’s no guarantee there’d have been room for both of these world class forwards in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.
The Mail also note how Haaland grew up supporting City, with his father notably playing for the club during his playing days.
It will be exciting to see how the 21-year-old gets on in the Premier League next season, though it could mean a very one-sided title race unless we see similarly ambitious deals from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea this summer.
Champions league here we come
Baaahahahahahahahahahahaha, what an absolute load of nonsense! Haaland wanted to join City LAST SUMMER and has turned down Madrid (as well as Barca, Bayern, United, Chelsea, Juve, Milan) multiple times, the kid is a City fan, his father is a former player(not that that is a deciding factor!) he’s been to watch cup finals in the colours, but no, he “dreams” of playing for Real Madrid!
Apparently there’s also this mythical clause in the contract he’s signing(a contract he agreed to in March) that allows him to move to Madrid in two years for a fraction of his worth(there is no such clause!) – Complete and utter drivel! But hey-ho, there has to be some kind of mad reasoning why he “chose” City over Real, because any player who has the temerity of turning down Real Madrid is just inconceivable to them, right?!
Chelsea can;t and Liverpool can;t afford. A player of that caliber unless they sell Salah and Marine.