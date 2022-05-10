Manchester City backed to finally win the Champions League with Erling Haaland transfer deal

Manchester City have been backed to finally win the Champions League with the transfer of Erling Haaland next season.

It ended up being another frustrating campaign in Europe for Pep Guardiola, whose side threw away the lead to be dumped out of the recent Champions League semi-final at the hands of Real Madrid.

Still, Luke Chadwick has told CaughtOffside he thinks City will surely be closer to getting their hands on that trophy now.

Haaland looks set to be on his way to Man City, according to The Athletic, and the Borussia Dortmund goal machine looks a major statement for the club in their bid to become more of a force on the European stage.

Chadwick also expects it will be good for the Premier League as a whole to have such a world class talent here.

“It’s brilliant for the Premier League, another of the world’s best players is coming to play in England. Obviously as a United fan it’s not great to see him going to City,” Chadwick said.

“As a football fan, it’s exciting to see the best players week in, week out, and it’ll be interesting to see what he can achieve in a City team that creates so many chances in each game. His record at Borussia Dortmund speaks for itself, though of course it’s a step up from the Bundesliga to the Premier League so it will be interesting to see if he can keep that up.

“He could also add something to City in Europe in particular, where they’ve fallen short a bit while Pep’s been in charge.

“With what they’ve got there, I’d imagine it might mean they have to change their style of play a bit. But I think the pros outweigh the cons. City have mostly used a false nine this season, and they’re in pole position for the Premier League title.

“Still, you see what Sergio Aguero did for them as a real poacher who was all about goals, the idea of Haaland coming in to be that sort of player could mean adding another 25 goals to the team. If they’d had that this season they’d surely have run away with the league, and would potentially still be in the Champions League, preparing for the final against Liverpool.

“I think Haaland will be a great success because of the talent he’s got and the talent he’ll have around him. It’s not easy, though, for a big-name player, if he doesn’t hit the ground running, the pressure will be on.”