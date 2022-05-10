Manchester United agree first signing under new manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have reportedly agreed their first signing of the Erik ten Hag era, with goalkeeper Elyh Harrison supposedly in line for a move to Old Trafford.

The 16-year-old Stevenage ace looks a big prospect for the future, and Alex Crook of talkSPORT has claimed that Man Utd have agreed a deal to snap up the wonderkid.

See below for Crooks’ tweet on the deal, which would be the Red Devils’ first signing since Ten Hag was announced as the club’s new manager ahead of next season…

#MUFC have agreed a deal to sign highly-rated 16-year-old Stevenage goalkeeper Elyh Harrison — Alex Crook ????? (@alex_crook) May 9, 2022

Of course, United fans will have bigger names in mind for this summer, with signings also needed who can come in and improve the first-team squad straight away.

Still, this could end up being a smart piece of business for the future, with Harrison likely to improve even further with a move to United’s academy.

MUFC have a proud record of developing young players, whether from their own youth system, or through finding the best prospects in the transfer market, and Harrison looks like he could be another.