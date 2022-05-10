Fabio Paratici now close to announcing key Spurs appointment

Tottenham’s managing director of football Fabio Paratici is reportedly close to appointing Steve Hitchen as his new number two.

Hitchen previously left Spurs, but reports claim he’s now wanted back to work under Paratici at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Paratici joined Tottenham last summer and looks like becoming a key figure at the club due to his work on transfers and managerial appointments.

Paratici’s contacts will no doubt have helped him lure Antonio Conte to Spurs, and Hitchen could be another good addition to the team.

Hitchen is one of a number of candidates to have been interviewed, and an announcement is now thought to be close.

  1. Worst appointment ever full stop he’s left so keep the melt away so it’s looking like we will sign our 5-6 choices again this season

