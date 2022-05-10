Manchester City targeting €80million transfer to follow Erling Haaland deal

Leicester City FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City are reportedly interested in another big-name transfer target after wrapping up a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is set to sign for City this summer, according to The Athletic, and it looks like Pep Guardiola and co. are not done yet, with Leicester City’s James Maddison now in their sights, according to El Nacional.

The report explains that City would have to pay around €80million for Maddison, who has been a top performer for Leicester in the last few years.

It’s a bit surprising that the 25-year-old hasn’t already found himself a move to a bigger club in the recent past, but that could change this summer.

James Maddison is being linked with Manchester City
More Stories / Latest News
Declan Rice drops huge hint on future amid Manchester United transfer interest
Arsenal face major stumbling block in potential transfer move for Man City star
Paul Robinson says Burnley star would like West Ham move

City brought in a similar style of player in the form of Jack Grealish last summer, but it’s fair to say the former Aston Villa man hasn’t really lived up to expectations at the Etihad Stadium so far.

Maddison may well be an upgrade, but it remains to be seen what this potential signing would do for Grealish and for the numerous other attacking players in Guardiola’s squad.

More Stories Erling Haaland James Maddison Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.