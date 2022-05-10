Could Harry Kane end up staying at Tottenham after Manchester City’s deal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer?

The England international is widely known to have been targeted by Man City last year, but a deal never worked out, and now it seems Pep Guardiola has found a very decent alternative.

A report from The Athletic claims that a deal taking Haaland to the Etihad Stadium is basically done and could be announced soon, and it’s bound to have an impact on some of the other major transfer sagas of this summer.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick discussed what it could mean for Kane, saying he doesn’t think his old club will be able to take advantage and bring the Spurs front-man to Old Trafford.

“I think Kane will stay at Spurs. He struggled at the start of the season, but he’s finishing the year really strongly. He had his opportunity to go to City last summer, but with them signing Haaland now that ship has surely sailed,” Chadwick said.

“Still, if you look at the difference between where Man United are and where Tottenham are, there’s not really anything between them, and if anything Spurs are slightly ahead of them, even if they could struggle to get into the Champions League. I can’t see Kane going to another Premier League club and I think the most likely outcome now is that he stays at Spurs.

“The opportunity to go to City is almost definitely gone now, and I think he’ll stay there and continue to be the club legend that he is at Tottenham.”

Kane could have been an ideal signing for United, who Fabrizio Romano has revealed will “100%” sign a new centre-forward this summer, but they may have to look elsewhere.

Chadwick also discussed how Liverpool might respond to such a big move from their title rivals City, suggesting that he expected the Reds would not change their own transfer approach and try to bring in a big statement signing of their own.

“Liverpool’s recruitment is a bit different, and in fairness it’s probably the best recruitment around at the moment,” Chadwick said.

“You see the players who’ve come in for a fraction of the price of Haaland. Players like Jota and Diaz have come in and have been excellent, Mane and Salah obviously didn’t cost a huge amount of money.

“It’s a different way of doing things, and Liverpool can probably pull another iron out of the fire, even if it’s not someone of the same profile of Haaland. Diaz and Jota will probably be even stronger next season.

“Even with Haaland I don’t think City will run away with it next season.”