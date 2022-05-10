Leeds to be saddled with Helder Costa after underperformance on loan

The expensive but failed signing is harder than ever to swallow for Premier League clubs, particularly those with limited resources. That seems to be the case for Helder Costa, who Leeds United bought for just under £16m from Wolves, but hasn’t been able to make it work at Elland Road.

The Portuguese winger arrived to plenty of excitement after a good spell in the midlands, but failed to produce too much of that during his 61 appearances for Leeds. The Lilywhites had hoped that he would be able to recover somewhat during his loan deal at Valencia, but it hasn’t been case.

Despite initially getting good game time, his lacklustre production saw him slip down the pecking order and has since become Valencia’s loanee with the least minutes played.

Bryan Gil has integrated better than Helder Costa.

Especially since the arrival of Bryan Gil on loan from Tottenham. The bitesize winger has made an impact at Mestalla and instantly became a key tool for Los Che. El Desmarque are reporting that Valencia are looking to extend his loan deal at the expense of Costa. The latter has a €20m buy option, but unless Leeds are willing to negotiate down, it’s highly unlikely that cash-strapped Valencia would make a move for him.

It appears that Costa will have to bed back in at Leeds or seek another loan next season. It appears neither side has much more of an appetite to give it another go and so recouping some of the money spent seems unlikely.

