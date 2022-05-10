Liverpool and Manchester City fixtures for thrilling Premier League title run-in

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa tonight for what could be the start of a memorable 18 days in the football season.

The Reds were dealt a blow to their Premier League title hopes as they drew 1-1 at home to Tottenham at the weekend, while Manchester City thrashed Newcastle, moving into a three-point lead at the top.

It’s not over just yet, but it’s hard to see City blowing it from here.

As much as anything, Liverpool also have an FA Cup final and Champions League final to think about, with a treble still on for Jurgen Klopp’s side, even if the quadruple is no longer looking as realistic.

Read on for the key fixtures coming up that will determine if we’re heading for an historic Liverpool success, or a massively underwhelming finish to a season that promised so much…

Tuesday 10th May

Aston Villa vs Liverpool – 8pm

Steven Gerrard’s Villa side could majorly dent LFC’s title hopes tonight, though Klopp’s men will surely be the favourites to pick up another three points.

Wednesday 11th May

Wolves vs Man City – 8.15pm

Could this be the toughest remaining game for City? Wolves are no pushovers at home, and tend to turn up against the big six sides. Most would probably expect Pep Guardiola’s side to come away with a win though.

Saturday 14th May

Liverpool vs Chelsea FA Cup final – 4.45pm

Klopp and co. will turn their focus away from the league for this match, with Chelsea their opponents in the FA Cup final. Having already beaten the Blues in the Carabao Cup final earlier this season, they’ll be favourites to pick up another piece of silverware here, but how will the state of the title race affect their confidence and concentration going into this game?

Sunday 15th May

West Ham vs Man City – 2pm

Another potential banana skin away from home for City, but West Ham’s form has dipped a little and they no longer have much to play for.

Tuesday 17th May

Southampton vs Liverpool – 7.45pm

Not the easiest fixture for Liverpool here, and it comes just three days after the FA Cup final. If Liverpool are still in with a chance of winning the title at this stage, fair play to them, but this gruelling schedule shows how tough it’s going to be.

Sunday 22nd May

Liverpool vs Wolves – 4pm

Man City vs Aston Villa – 4pm

Like in 2018/19, could the title race go down to the final day again? Both teams will be at home, with Liverpool facing Wolves and City hosting Villa. It presents Reds legend Gerrard with another opportunity to affect the title race, but this seems like a certain three points for City, so if Liverpool are to have any hope of lifting the trophy on this day, it will likely require a slip-up from their rivals to have come a little earlier.

Saturday 28th May

Liverpool vs Real Madrid – 8pm

The Champions League final will come six days after the end of the title race. Will Liverpool be going into this game chasing a quadruple, or will it be their last chance to end the season on a high?