Liverpool star fears for future at the club amid lack of contract talks

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fears for his Liverpool future, with the club yet to offer him a new deal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has not played a minute of football since March 20th, and with his contract running down, he could be leaving the club in the near future. With the current form of Thiago, Fabinho, and Naby Keita, he’s found it difficult to cement a place in the Liverpool team.

According to the Daily Mail, Oxlade-Chamberlain is now fearing for his future and is yet to be offered a new contract, with his current deal expiring next summer.

The 28-year-old has only started 9 Premier League games this season, and Liverpool may look to cash in on him this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. With Curtis Jones coming through and Harvey Elliot being deployed in a central role at times, his days at Liverpool could be over.

The report also adds that a deal to sign Fabio Carvalho will be announced soon, adding another player who can play in midfield.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been capped 35 times by England but hasn’t played for his country since 2019. If he is looking to make a last-ditch attempt to be named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup, then moving from Liverpool seems like his only hope.