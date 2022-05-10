Liverpool forward Sadio Mane wants a dream move to Barcelona this summer.

Mane is set to be out of contract next summer, so the next few months are crucial in deciding his future. If The Senegalese forward doesn’t agree to sign a new contract, then Liverpool risks losing him on a free transfer. The Merseyside club may choose to cash in on him in the next transfer window, to recoup some of the money they paid for him.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Mane dreams of a move to Barcelona, and the Spanish giants could make a move for him this summer. Moves for Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are proving difficult, and Mane is next on their transfer target list.

Mane recently turned 30, so Liverpool may consider selling him regardless of his contract situation. Jurgen Klopp and his scouting team have proven their ability to scout younger, up and coming talent, and you only have to look at the latest transfer window, where they brought in Luis Diaz.

Liverpool have never been afraid to cash in on players and reinvest in their squad, as we saw when Philippe Coutinho also joined Barcelona. Every player must leave at some point, and now could be the time to let Mane go and try and find another gem like Diaz.