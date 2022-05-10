Liverpool survive Aston Villa scare to put pressure on Manchester City

Frustration was the resounding emotion that came across from Jurgen Klopp’s interview after Liverpool drew with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night, but the German manager will likely be equally as relieved once the final whistle blew on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool overcame a stiff test from Aston Villa, who took the lead just minutes into the match and although Liverpool managed to equalises less than 180 seconds later, didn’t give in easily. An excellent Sadio Mane glancing header in the second half proved the difference between the two sides, backpedaling as he was.

????????? ???? ????? ????????? ?????? ? Pressure on Manchester City to get a result once again as #LFC move level on points with the leaders pic.twitter.com/zirvZBF28G — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 10, 2022

Just as crucial was Virgil van Dijk however. The Dutch defender showed his value with several challenges which definitely earned the moniker last-ditch. Those efforts along with some questionable decisiveness in the final third from Aston Villa took Liverpool back level on points with Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola will send out his team to regain the lead against Wolves at Molineux in the knowledge that two wins and a draw will secure the title for them. Just as worrying for Klopp will be the lack of control against Villa, who created opportunities without too much trouble. Bearing in mind his defence is due to face Karim Benzema and company in 18 days, a similar trend could impede them from winning any of the three remaining competitions they’re still in.