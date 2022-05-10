Liverpool star unsettled by Mohamed Salah situation as CL giants discuss transfer with player’s agent

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is reportedly being eyed up by Bayern Munich, who have already held talks with his agent.

This is according to Sky Germany, as cited by Sky Sports, with Mane supposedly unsettled at Anfield as he approaches the final year of his contract, but with all the focus being on the future of his team-mate Mohamed Salah.

The Senegal international has been in superb form again for Liverpool this season, and in more recent matches he’s scored some hugely important goals while Salah’s form has dipped a little.

One can’t blame Mane for feeling a little undervalued if the club’s focus is mainly on tying Salah down to a new deal.

The former Southampton forward could undoubtedly be a terrific signing for Bayern, and Sky claim that their sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met with Mane’s agent over the weekend.

This sounds pretty worrying for Liverpool, who would face a huge rebuilding job if they were to lose Mane and Salah in quick succession.

Thankfully, recent signings like Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have worked well for the Reds, but one imagines further additions would also be required if this star duo ended up moving on.