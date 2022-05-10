Liverpool reportedly have no plans to allow Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave the club in this summer’s transfer window, despite the former Arsenal ace being unsettled.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has barely featured for Liverpool this season, and it seems a long way back for him if he is to break back into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans.

According to the Daily Mail, the England international now fears for his future at Anfield, though the Reds are seemingly not making any active plans to sell him.

Oxlade-Chamberlain could surely do a job for a number of Premier League clubs, even if he’s not quite good enough to see more playing time for this world class LFC squad.

Still, it currently seems uncertain what will happen here, so the Ox may have to push for a move away if he decides he really wants to play more regularly at this level.

He’s been very patient at Liverpool, but it doesn’t look like opportunities are just around the corner for him.

The 28-year-old still has one more year to run on his current contract with the Merseyside giants.