Richard Keys claims he keeps hearing that Chelsea will be making a splash in this summer’s transfer market, possibly moving for a new English ‘spine’ to revamp their squad.

The Blues are set for their first summer transfer window under new ownership, with Todd Boehly poised to take over from Roman Abramovich.

Writing in his blog, beIN Sports presenter Keys claims he’s heard about some ambitious Chelsea transfer plans, suggesting it could involve a surprise raid on rivals Manchester United for Harry Maguire.

Harry Kane and Declan Rice could also be targeted, according to Keys, who insists: “A modern transfer is difficult enough – but three of that size in one summer would be incredible. I keep hearing it though – which is why I’ve shared it with you.”

This sounds a bit speculative from Keys, but he is well connected in the game after decades in this industry, and he seems pretty confident there’s something to these rumours.

It’s slightly hard to imagine Chelsea would want Maguire, however, after his dire form for Man Utd in recent times.

The England international can play better than this, however, as we’ve seen with his performances at international level, and for former club Leicester City.

It may well be that he could revive his career under Thomas Tuchel, who also happens to use a back three, which is where we’ve tended to see the best of Maguire in an England shirt.

Kane and Rice, meanwhile, would be hugely exciting signings for CFC if they could pull it off, but that seems a big ‘if’.