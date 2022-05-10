“Manchester City only have money” – Patrice Evra slams Pep Guardiola’s side for lacking “personality”

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has given a brutal assessment of Manchester City and their manager Pep Guardiola after their latest failure in the Champions League.

The Frenchman, who was a European champion and who picked up five Premier League titles and other major honours during his time as a Man Utd player, has slammed City’s lack of history, saying the players only go there for the money.

Evra also hit out at Guardiola’s management style, as he believes the Spanish tactician wants to be the main man, meaning his squads lack leaders who can help the team in difficult situations.

“Manchester City needs leaders, but Guardiola doesn’t want leaders,” Evra told Prime Video, as quoted by the Independent.

“He doesn’t want any personalities. He’s the leader. That is why, when they have problems on the pitch, no-one is there to help them. He chooses his teams to be like that, he doesn’t want to train people with personality.”

He added: “They’re traumatised. They remind me of PSG; these are clubs based on money. Real Madrid also have money, but they also have history. Manchester City only have money and players go to play there for that reason alone.”

This is some claim from Evra, and it perhaps seems a little harsh after the tremendous success City have had under Guardiola.

They may have under-achieved in the Champions League, but one imagines they’re not too far away from winning that trophy eventually, and they’re certainly lightyears ahead of Evra’s old club Man United right now.