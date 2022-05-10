Man Utd ready to pay clause for star, Ten Hag pushing for transfer as he doesn’t trust current Red Devils ace

Manchester United are reportedly pursuing a transfer deal for Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer as incoming new manager Erik ten Hag doesn’t trust Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils could be ready to pay Torres’ release clause to get a deal done, according to El Nacional, who add that Ten Hag is personally keen for him to replace Maguire.

Maguire has struggled at Man Utd, despite looking such a top talent in his time at Leicester City, and despite still looking so much more convincing when he plays for England.

It makes sense that Ten Hag doesn’t want to continue to build his defence around Maguire, and it’s also easy to see why Torres could be viewed as an upgrade.

Pau Torres to Manchester United?
The Spain international has shone in La Liga, and he looks like he has it in him to form a strong partnership with Raphael Varane at Old Trafford.

What that will end up meaning for Maguire remains to be seen, but it could be that one of Ten Hag’s first big decisions upon taking the United job will be to ditch the club captain, which is certainly some statement to start with.

