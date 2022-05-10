Manchester City officially announce signing of 21-year-old star

Manchester City have officially announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland has set the world alight since signing for Dortmund, rising to become one of the best young footballers on the planet. 85 goals in 88 games for the German club, despite only being 21-years-old, is an unbelievable achievement.

Now, Manchester City have officially announced Haaland will be joining them on July 1st, subject to the club finalising terms with the Norwegian, as seen in the tweet below.

There is no mention of the figure from Man City, but The Athletic have reported that he will be costing the club €60m, after they activated his release clause, as seen in the tweet below.

With Manchester City already topping the Premier League table, adding Haaland to their world-class squad is only going to make things more difficult for Liverpool to stay in touching distance of them.

However, Pep Guardiola is yet to win a Champions League with City, so he will be hoping the Norwegians can contribute in Europe. Haaland has scored 15 goals in 13 European games for Dortmund, so it shouldn’t take him too long to adapt to the competition.

