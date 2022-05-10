Manchester City have officially announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland has set the world alight since signing for Dortmund, rising to become one of the best young footballers on the planet. 85 goals in 88 games for the German club, despite only being 21-years-old, is an unbelievable achievement.

Now, Manchester City have officially announced Haaland will be joining them on July 1st, subject to the club finalising terms with the Norwegian, as seen in the tweet below.

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2022

There is no mention of the figure from Man City, but The Athletic have reported that he will be costing the club €60m, after they activated his release clause, as seen in the tweet below.

BREAKING | Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City has been confirmed.#MCFC will pay just €60m to activate the striker's release clause at Borussia Dortmund… #BVB More from @David_Ornstein — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) May 10, 2022

With Manchester City already topping the Premier League table, adding Haaland to their world-class squad is only going to make things more difficult for Liverpool to stay in touching distance of them.

However, Pep Guardiola is yet to win a Champions League with City, so he will be hoping the Norwegians can contribute in Europe. Haaland has scored 15 goals in 13 European games for Dortmund, so it shouldn’t take him too long to adapt to the competition.