Manchester United are targeting in-demand 19-year-old attacker Facundo Farías.

Farias is an Argentinian attacker currently playing for Colon in his home country. Despite his age, Farias has made 56 appearances for his club, scoring 10 goals.

According to AS, Manchester United have joined Roma, Sassuolo, Udinese, Porto, and PSG in the race for the Colon star.

The report also states that Farias will leave the club for Europe this summer, with Italy, France and England seen as appealing options for the 19-year-old.

The South American leagues are often filled with unearthed talent who are waiting to be recognised. The likes of Neymar, Vinicius JR, and Rodrygo have all come from the continent and gone on to play at the highest level.

However, Manchester United have signed its fair share of failures from South America. Kleberson and Rodrigo Possebon are just two names that spring to mind that have gone down in Manchester United history for the wrong reasons.

The report from AS claims that River Plate and Boca Juniors have both attempted to sign Farias and failed, so Colon may not be willing to let their young star leave without a hefty transfer fee coming their way.