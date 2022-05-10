Marcelo Bielsa offered surprise Premier League job

Marcelo Bielsa has barely been out of work for two months, but is not short of job offers.

Becoming a cult hero at Elland Road, Bielsa spent four years at Leeds United and was renowned for bringing not only his idiosyncratic style of football to the club, but also great success, returning the Lilywhites to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

It was the longest Bielsa had spent in a position since leaving the Chilean national team job in 2011 and he had become much beloved by the community and locals for his humble attitude.