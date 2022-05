David Moyes may still be dealing with the disappointment of losing to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final, but he has reacted by looking to strengthen his team ahead of next season.

His former assistant manager at West Ham, Alan Irvine, moved into a consultancy role at the end of last season but has been spotted at Ewood Park lately. That’s on the request of his former boss David Moyes, who the Daily Star report was there in order to watch Ben Brereton Diaz.