Arsenal could be priced out of transfer move for Premier League star

Arsenal may reportedly find it too expensive to get a transfer deal done for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Portugal international is one of the players the Gunners admire in that position, but it seems his price may be too high for the north London giants, according to Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column.

Neves has shone in his time in the Premier League and looks ideal for Arsenal’s needs at the moment, with Romano noting that Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans is also being considered in that position, and may end up being the preferred option.

“Ruben Neves is on the list for sure but the price could be too expensive,” Romano said.

“Youri Tielemans is certainly appreciated and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in buying them if the transfer conditions are favourable, around €30-35m because his contract will expire in June 2023 and he’s 100% leaving Leicester in the summer.”

Neves has also been linked with Manchester United by the Manchester Evening News, and it could be good news for the Red Devils if Arsenal don’t fancy paying up for the former Porto man.