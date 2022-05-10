Newcastle poised to splash their cash on Serie A striker in the summer

Newcastle United were able to bring in several names in the winter window to help them stave off the threat of relegation and it appears they may be looking to further impose their considerable wealth on the market again this summer.

The Magpies have spent just shy of £120m pounds in this season, bringing Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Joe Willock and most notably, Bruno Guimaraes. Those additions have vastly improved a Newcastle side that entered October winless.

Now they are looking to make a marquee summer signing. One of the names at the very top of their list according to Calciomercato, in a story picked up by Football 365, is Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker moved to Napoli form Lille for £67.5m two summers ago and despite having this campaign blighted by injury has still managed 13 goals and 5 assists in 25 league appearances.

To be able to bring a name as large as Osimhen, who would be regarded as a good signing for almost any club in Europe, would represent a decisive step by the PIF regime in their bid to drive Newcastle United forward. Osimhen is a proven goalscorer and menace for any defence on his day. Pacey and powerful, he should fit into the Premier League well.