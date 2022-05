Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson believe West Ham have a real chance of landing James Tarkowski this summer.

The 29-year-old will become a free agent in two months time and Robinson believes the defender prefers a move to West Ham over Everton.

“I think there will be a lot of others in for him though.

“Everton will struggle to get him. I know West Ham have looked at him in the past. We know how badly they need a centre-half. They struggled to put any out against Arsenal.