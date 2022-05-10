Paul Pogba decides next club after rejecting Manchester City transfer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly decided the club he will join next season.

The France international is about to be a free agent this summer, and it looks like he’s got his heart set on a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain after rejecting Manchester City, according to Todo Fichajes.

There’s been some conflicting talk about Pogba’s future in regards to links with Man City, with Fabrizio Romano revealing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside that the former Juventus man had been under consideration at the Etihad Stadium, though without any offer being made.

Todo Fichajes now suggest a move to City is not going to happen, with Pogba opting for a move to PSG instead, which looks on balance like being the right decision.

Pogba would probably flourish in this star-studded PSG side, with the Premier League seeming to prove a bit much for him since his move from Juventus in 2016.

The 29-year-old could fare better in a less fast-paced and physically demanding league, and with players like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar alongside him at the Parc des Princes.

Still, Pogba might also have done well with the style of play Pep Guardiola at City, where he would also benefit from having better players around him, in contrast to the flops and lack of game plan that has hampered his spell at Old Trafford.