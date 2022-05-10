PSG and Manchester United are set to battle it out for RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele.

Mukiele is set to enter his final year at the German club, and his performances over the last few years have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe.

According to Foot Mercato, PSG and Manchester United are looking at signing the 24-year-old, as they look to bolster their defence.

The French international is a regular for his club but has only made one appearance for his country. A big-money move might be what he needs to secure his place in the France squad in time for the World Cup.

PSG or Manchester United?

A move to the champions of France is the ideal destination for Mukiele if he wants to get more exposure to Didier Deschamps, but game time may be limited with Achraf Hakimi already at the club.

Manchester United is a different story, however, with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both failing to nail down a starting spot in Ralf Rangnick’s team.

The latter has also been linked with a return to his old club Crystal Palace, according to BBC Sport, so Erik ten Hag may look to prioritise a new right back in the summer.