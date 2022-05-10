Arsenal are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling as they look to make changes in attack.

The England international could, however, be an unrealistic target due to his wage demands as he is at the very peak of his career, according to the Evening Standard.

Sterling has been a key player for Man City for many years now, and he could be just what Arsenal need as they look short of quality up front ahead of next season.

The Gunners allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January, and they also face both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah becoming free agents this summer.

One imagines Arsenal will move for one or more signings in attack this summer, and Sterling could be a good fit with his scoring record for City and for England.

Still, AFC might also need to consider alternatives as it could require breaking their wage structure for such a big name who will surely be used to earning huge money at the Etihad Stadium.

Some Arsenal fans will feel it’s worth it to land such a proven talent, but the club may feel otherwise, and could decide there are better value options out there.