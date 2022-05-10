Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister drops huge hint she wants CR7 to seal transfer away from Man United

The sister of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared to endorse a message urging her brother to quit Old Trafford this summer.

Ronaldo returned to Man Utd for a second spell last summer, and has performed well for the club with 24 goals in all competitions, though the team as a whole have had arguably their worst ever Premier League season.

It seems Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, believes the Portugal international would be better off leaving the Red Devils, as she’s been spotted liking a post on Instagram that basically urged him to move on for the good of his career.

This was spotted by the Sun, who include screen grabs of the post in question, and this surely won’t go down too well with United fans.

Ronaldo remains a legendary figure at United, and supporters will surely feel he’d be an important player to keep around for a little longer after the impact he’s had this season.

It seems worrying, however, if the player’s family increasingly feel he’d be better off somewhere else, with the post also referencing the fact that he turned down a much better team in the form of Manchester City.